KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals backup catcher Cam Gallagher has been traded to the Padres, according to the Athletics Dennis Lin.

The Padres traded Brent Rooker to the Royals for catcher Cam Gallagher, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 2, 2022

Gallagher has been with the Royals since 2017. He has a career .240 batting average and a .214 batting average this season.

Kansas City gets outfielder Brent Rooker in return. Gallagher joins Whit Merrifield, who was traded to the Blue Jays, as Royals to get traded on Tuesday’s trade deadline.