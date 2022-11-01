KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago White Sox are expected to hire Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their new manager.

The hire could become official later this week after the 2022 World Series, ESPN senior writer Buster Olney said.

Grifol, 52, has been with the Royals since 2013, working with former Royals manager Ned Yost and holding positions as a roving hitting instructor, assistant hitting coach, hitting coach, catching coach and bench coach.

Grifol interviewed for the Royals managerial opening in 2020, but the role went to Mike Matheny who was recently relieved from his duties. Grifol also interviewed with the Royals for the team’s most recent managerial opening, but Kansas City decided to make an external hire with Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Grifol will replace Tony La Russa who recently stepped down as the White Sox manager due to health concerns.

The White Sox finished the 2021 season with an 81-81 record despite being one of the favorites to compete for the World Series in the preseason.