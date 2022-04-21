OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale.

To sweeten the deal, all proceeds from the sale will benefit Consider the Lily, a nonprofit in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.

Kennedy, who now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks, spent five seasons with the Royals from 2016-2020, first as a starting pitcher and then as a closer.

His family’s 12,000-square-foot home is valued at $2.9 million and located at 18283 Melrose Drive in south Overland Park, close to 179th Street and 69 Highway.

The estate sale, held by Brown Button Estate Sales, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21-23. Here’s a look at just some of the items included in the sale:

Items for sale

Brown Button says the Kennedys’ home “showcases the finest furniture and home décor, including pieces by Hickory Chair, Bernhardt, Alfonso Marina, Century, & Drexel Heritage, as well as teak patio furniture, a shuffleboard table, and a collection of women’s fashion.”

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

The former Royals pitcher is selling multiple sofas, beds, armchairs, a rustic dining table and chairs and even more furniture. The sale also includes several area rugs, wall art, sculptures, vases and pottery.

For those looking for kitchen items and appliances, the estate sale includes an Electrolux washer and dryer, Le Creuset dutch ovens and pans, a KitchenAid stand mixer, dish sets, and a full kitchen of other supplies, including cookware, barware and small appliances. The family is also selling their new copper bathtub.

For the sports and outdoors enthusiast, the Kennedys are selling a shuffleboard table and hockey game table, golf bags and gear, sleeping bags and camping gear, sports equipment, Scrabble lawn game, a E-Glide electric longboard and even an Athalonz pro pitching practice mound.

The sale also includes plenty of patio furniture, a fire pit, yard tools, flower pots and planters.

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

If you’re shopping for the family, the estate has a collection of Pottery Barn furniture, bunk beds, a play teepee tent and even mini electric cars from Porsche, Escalade, and Corvette. There’s a large selection of children’s clothing, toys, car seats, books and games as well.

The estate sale also includes a collection of men’s and women’s fashion, including numbered Kansas City Royals cleats Kennedy wore.

Read the full estate description and see more photos on Brown Button’s website.

Charity raffles

There will also be a sports memorabilia raffle and a separate 50/50 charity raffle.

Memorabilia up for grabs includes a camouflage KC Royals Memorial Day jersey signed by Kennedy, a bobblehead and baseball signed by former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, a Marucci bat signed by Royals infielder Hunter Dozier, and a framed print signed by Kennedy and several Padres players.

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy’s Overland Park estate is going up for sale. (Photo courtesy Brown Button Estate Sale)

Tickets for each raffle run at $5 for three tickets, $10 for 10 tickets and $20 for 40 tickets.

All of the ticket sales from the memorabilia raffle will also go to charity, and the winners will be announced after the estate sale closes Saturday.

For the 50/50 raffle, 50% of ticket sales will go to Consider the Lily and 50% will go to a lucky guest who enters. No estate sale purchase is required to enter either raffle.