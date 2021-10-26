Former Royals to watch in World Series on FOX 43

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals’ season may have ended last month, but that doesn’t mean fans will have nothing to watch as the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves battle it out for the World Series trophy.

Every year, fans watch players come and go from the organization and this year, several former Royals will step foot on the diamond when the World Series starts on Tuesday night on FOX 43.

Atlanta Braves

RHP Jesse Chavez (2010-2011) – ERA 6.95 – 33.2 innings pitched

LHP Will Smith (2012-2013) – ERA 4.76 – 123 innings pitched

PR/OF Terrance Gore (2014-2017, 2019) – 34 stolen bases – .226 batting average

RF/DH Jorge Soler (2017-2020, 2021) – 80 homeruns – 212 RBI

Houston Astros

RHP Zack Greinke (2004-2010) – ERA 3.82 – 1,108 innings pitched

RHP Jake Odorizzi (2012) – ERA 4.91 – 7 innings pitched

C Martin Maldonado (2019) – .227 batting average – 17 RBI

In 2002, the Kansas City Royals selected Zack Greinke as the sixth overall pick in the MLB Draft. He made his pro debut 2 years later and spent seven seasons with the ball club.

He pitched 1,108 innings with a 3.82 ERA. Greinke won the AL Cy Young Award in 2009 and was named to the American League All-Star Team.

Greinke was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Jeremy Jeffress and Kale Odorizzi.

Escobar and Cain became pillars in the Royals’ 2014 and 2015 World Series runs, winning in 2015.