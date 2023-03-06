KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than four weeks away from the start of the brand new Royals season, the organization announced Opening Day plans and festivities.

The Royals will face their divisional rival, Minnesota Twins March 30 at 3:10 p.m. to start a three-game series. The opening week will continue at the K as they will face the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game series before heading on the road to San Francisco.

Tickets start at $29, or the team says fans can save more with the season-bundled ticket pack.

Here is what is planned before first pitch: