“It’s an embarrassment” Matheny outraged after Bubic no-hitter thrown off by rain delay

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 21: Manager Mike Matheny #22 of the Kansas City Royals speaks with Kris Bubic #50 before pulling during the seventh inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Royals defeated the Cubs 4-2. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL. (KSNT)- Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic shined in the Royals 4-2 win over the Cubs on Saturday despite the rain.

“Kris was special today,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny. “It was probably one of the best three pitch mix starts I’ve ever watched.”

“Bubic was lights out today,” said Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez.

Bubic struck out a career high nine batters and did not allow a hit through six innings. However, It was in the middle of the seventh inning a rain delay would pause the game for 44 minutes, throwing off all rhythm that Bubic had.

Bubic returned to the mound for the bottom of the seventh after the lengthy delay but walked the first batter then had his no-hitter broken up with a two-run home run.

The delay became controversial when the expected storm did not hit the field.

“That’s just a shame that he wasn’t able to keep rolling there. I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny. “It’s an embarrassment, I think, to the game.”

Matheny says the delay took a unique opportunity away from the Royals young starter. “Not too many people in a lifetime have an opportunity to take a run like he just did”. “I hope there’s some sort of follow up. That just can’t happen like that,” said Matheny, hoping the decision to delay the game is reevaluated

Bubic’s final line was 6.1 innings pitched allowing one hit and two runs while walking two and striking out nine. It was an incredible rebound for Bubic, who had what could be considered the worst start of his career in his last outing.