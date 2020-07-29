Junction City native Heath gets dream call to join Royals big league roster

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 04: Nick Heath #73 of the Kansas City Royals walks through the dugout prior to a spring training game against the San Diego Padres on March 04, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (KSNT) – Junction City native Nick Heath’s dream of being a Major League Baseball player became a reality on Tuesday. Heath received a phone called Tuesday night from Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager J.J. Picollo while playing the Call of Duty video game.

“He goes, congratulations, you just got called up. We’re going to need you in Detroit tomorrow and I was kind of just sitting on the phone and I was, like, what? What’d you say?” Heath added, “This whole experience is a dream come true.”

Heath was recalled along with pitcher Jake Newberry after pitchers Mike Montgomery and Foster Griffin were placed on the injury list.