KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball added a pitch clock to shorten game times. The length of games isn’t the only change the clock is causing.

Fans will now be able to get a beer later in games at Kauffman Stadium, and a handful of other ballparks, if they choose.

The Kansas City Royals joined at least four other MLB teams and changed the alcohol policy at the majority of concession stands throughout Kauffman Stadium.

Fans are now allowed to buy alcohol through the bottom of the eighth inning. Prior to this season, alcohol sales ended at the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Royals reserve the right to evaluate the decision at any time and make any necessary changes.

The change is because games are being played so much faster with the pitch clock.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers have also extended beer sales into the eighth inning this season, according to the Associated Press.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last year the pitch clock is designed to give games a “better pace.” Under the new rule, pitchers are required to start the throwing motion within 15 seconds of each pitch when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when there are runners on-base.