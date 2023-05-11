KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs play the Super Bowl LVII card and are allowed to open the 2023 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

To make it happen, the Kansas City Royals changed its scheduled to allow the Chiefs to host the Thursday night game against the Detroit Lions.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is part of the group that owns the Royals.

The Royals announced the game originally scheduled for Sept. 7 against the Chicago White Sox will be played on Labor Day, Sept. 4, at 1:10 p.m. The Royals will have an off day on Sept. 7 with the schedule change.

Original tickets for the Thursday, Sept. 7 game will be honored for the rescheduled game on Monday, Sept. 4. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.

Fans who wish to exchange tickets for another game due to the date change must do so before first pitch on Sept. 4.