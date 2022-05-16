KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Royals sitting at 12-20 on the season, the club will move on from hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and Alec Zumwalt will take over.

Zumwalt, the team’s senior director of player development and hitting performance, has been with the organization for 12 seasons and will now oversee all hitting efforts for the Royals.

Mike Tosar and Keoni DeRenne will serve as special assignment hitting coach and assistant hitting coach, respectively.

“Our results so far haven’t matched what we’re capable of, and we all share accountability in that,” Royals General Manager JJ Picollo said. “We look forward to Alec, Keoni and Mike helping us provide the best possible processes for our players.”

Bradshaw joined the Royals organization in 2000 and helped develop Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer. He was named the hitting coach in 2018, the first of back-to-back years of Whit Merrifield leading the league in hits.

Under Bradshaw, Jorge Soler broke the franchise single season home run record in 2019. Salvador Perez matched it in 2021.

“Changes like this are never easy and I’m grateful to Terry for his friendship and all he’s done for me personally and for our team,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We can all do better, and that includes me. I’m confident that better days are ahead, and that Alec, Keoni and Mike will help us get there.”

The Royals are coming off their first series win in the month of May on the road against the Colorado Rockies.

Kansas City will return home to host the Chicago White Sox in a five game series, followed by a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at home.

The Royals currently sit fourth in the AL Central and are 6.5 games back from leaders Minnesota.