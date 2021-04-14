Kansas City Royals shut down the Los Angeles Angels, 6-1

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, right, celebrates with a teammate after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, June 7, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Kansas City’s bullpen and slugging paved the way for a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Brad Keller got the start on Wednesday afternoon. After having two rough previous starts, Keller had a successful start for the Royals. Keller went 5.2 innings pitched, giving up four hits, one run, one walk, and striking out five.

Defense told the story today as Griffin Canning for the Los Angeles Angels also had a stellar start. Canning went five innings, allowing six hits, two walks, two runs, and striking out five Royals.

With strong outings from Keller and Canning the first run of the day wasn’t scored until the bottom of the third inning. Salvador Perez hit a solo homerun to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

In the very next inning. Cam Gallagher hit a sacrifice fly scoring in Michael A. Taylor. The Royals extended the lead, 2-0.

The Angels finally put their first run up with a double from Jared Walsh driving in Mike Trout in the top of the sixth inning. The Angels were still down 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Royals grew the lead to 5-1. Salvador Perez hit a double scoring in Whit Merrifield. Carlos Santana followed that up by hitting a two run homerun.

.@TheRealSlamtana doubles the lead with one swing of the bat!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/clB5MAtcpB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 14, 2021

Whit Merrifield added on another run by hitting a sacrifice fly out to right field scoring in Hunter Dozier in the bottom of the eighth extending the lead 6-1.

Salvador Perez finished off the series with the Los Angeles Angels with eight hits, four runs batted in, a homerun, and a couple of doubles in the three-game series.

Brad Keller earned his first win on the season and Griffin Canning gets the loss for Los Angeles.

The Kansas City Royals (6-4) resume play on Thursday as they open up a four game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (6-6).

Thursday’s game will start at 7:10 PM CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City.