KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Single-game tickets for the upcoming Royals baseball season go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets start as low as $10 a game, with Opening Day tickets selling for as little at $29.

Fans can buy tickets for individual games online through Royals.com/tickets or through the MLB Ballpark app beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Royals season tickets are already on sale.

After buying tickets, fans can get excited for the season by meeting players at the Royals Rally taking place Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Royals say the rally is a first for the organization and will allow fans to get up close and talk to players before the team heads to Spring Training.

Tickets for the Royals Rally event are currently on sale online for $20 a person. Children 5 and under get in free.

Fans attending the rally will be the first to hear about the Royals Opening Day plans.