MLB owners approve sale of Royals to businessman John Sherman, co-investors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Thursday that league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Kansas City Royals to local businessman John Sherman.

Sherman will be the third owner of the Royals since they were formed in 1969 when Ewing Kauffman brought the team back to KC.

In August David Glass released the following statement after news broke of the sale. It said, in part: “The decision to sell the Royals was difficult for our family. Our goal, which I firmly believe we’ve achieved, was to have someone local, who truly loved the game of baseball and who would be a great steward for this franchise going forward.”

“In John Sherman, we have found everything we were looking for in taking ownership of this franchise.” Read Glass’ full statement below.

“I am enormously grateful to David and the Glass Family for this extraordinary opportunity,” Sherman said, “and am humbled by the chance to team up with a distinguished group of local investors to carry forward and build on this rich Kansas City Royals legacy.”

“Our goal will be threefold: to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans; to honor their passion, their experience and their unwavering commitment; and to carry their hopes and dreams forward in this great Kansas City region we all love — for decades to come.”

Sherman is a Kauffman Foundation and National World War I Museum and Memorial trustee.

Official statement regarding approval of the sale of the club to ownership group led by John Sherman. #Royals pic.twitter.com/piKUcgy6rS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 21, 2019

Glass purchased the Royals in 2000 for $96 million. USA Today reports he sold the club for $1 billion though the Royals have not confirmed that.

David Glass’ full statement: