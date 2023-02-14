TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Royals pitchers and catchers reporting Tuesday for Spring Training, it comes on the heels on some significant rule changes.

These rule changes were voted on in September by the MLB competition committee, but will now be implemented starting in Spring Training.

The first major rule change revolves around the defensive shift. According to the MLB, all four infielders must be inside the clay when the pitcher is on the rubber. Also, teams on defense must have two infielders on each side of second base. The MLB hopes the changes will lead to higher batting averages, and more balls in play where athleticism can be shown off.

The second major rule change is to the current pitch timer. Pitchers in the ’23 season will be allowed 15 seconds in-between pitches with no runners on base, and 20 seconds if there is a runner aboard. If a pitcher violates the clock, it will be an automatic ball. If the batter violates the clock, it will be an automatic strike.

In addition, hitters will only be allowed one timeout per at-bat. Pitchers will be limited to two disengagements per batter (either a step-off or pickoff attempt). According to Major League Baseball, the pitch time changes reduced games in the minor leagues last season by an average of 25 minutes.

Lastly, the MLB is changing their bases and the distances to them. The MLB will change the size of their bases from 15 inches to 18 inches. The goal is to lower injury rates, and provide more action for fans with more stolen bases. The distance between home plate and the corner bases will be reduced by three inches, while the distance between the corner bases and second base will be reduced by 4.5 inches.

Opening day for the Kansas City Royals is March 30 versus the Minnesota Twins at Kaufmann Stadium.