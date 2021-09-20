Perez breaks record for home runs by a catcher

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 19: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the ball goes foul in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run of the season Monday afternoon, passing Jonny Bench for the most home runs by a primary catcher in a single season.

Perez had tied Bench’s record on Thursday, Sept. 16 and now takes sole possession of the record. The record requires a player to play at least 75% of their games in the season at catcher.

Perez is now tied for the most home runs this season in the league with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Perez hit the record breaking home run in the top of the fifth inning against the Indians. The Royals catcher is now only two home runs behind the Royals single season home run record, held by Jorge Soler with 48.