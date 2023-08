KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals get more work done ahead of the trade deadline.

They’re trading Scott Barlow to the San Diego Padres, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Barlow has a 5.35 ERA in 38 appearances in 2023. He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2018 and has been with the team since then.

The Royals, in return, added minor league right-handed pitchers Henry Williams and Jesus Rios from the Padres.