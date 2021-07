Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals have traded starting pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

Duffy has a 3.95 ERA in 12 starts with the Royals this season.

The 32-year old left-handed pitcher is in his 10th season in the league, and his contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. The Royals drafted Duffy in 2007.

This is a developing story.