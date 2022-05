KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez is out for a least two weeks due to a sprained left thumb, according to ESPN.

The injury happened Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

ESPN said Perez told reporters he was injured when he swung through a pitch during his first at-bat against Chicago’s Dylan Cease. He left the game in the seventh inning because he was having trouble gripping the bat.

This is a developing story.