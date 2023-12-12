KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals pitching staff is getting a boost for the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, multiple reports came out that the Royals are signing two new pitchers.

Seth Lugo and Chris Stratton will join the KC clubhouse.

Lugo, a right-handed pitcher, has a three-year, $45 million contract with the Royals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Lugo started 26 games for the Padres in 2023 and notched a 3.57 ERA. He’s an eight-year MLB veteran.

Stratton is a relief pitcher coming to Kansas City from the Texas Rangers. He finished the 2022 season with a 3.41 ERA in 22 relief appearances.

These aren’t the only pitching pickups for the Royals this week. They signed Will Smith on Sunday.