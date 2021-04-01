Royals beat Rangers on Opening Day, break records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 14-10 on Opening Day Thursday.

Former left fielder Alex Gordon got things going with the ceremonial first pitch.

Brad Keller got the start at pitching and allowed nine hits and six runs.

The teams both scored five runs each in the first inning. The Royals set a new club record for runs scored on Opening Day with 14. It was also the longest 9-inning game in Royals history, lasting 4 hours and 26 minutes.

The Royals said Hunter Dozier left the game with a right thumb contusion is listed as day-to-day.

Kansas City will get a break before continuing the series with the Rangers at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.