Royals’ Benintendi, Taylor win first Gold Glove Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Kansas City’s left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor both won their first Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, announced Rawlings Sporting Goods Sunday.

The duo claim the Royals’ 19th and 20th Gold Gloves since 2011, which are the most in the majors. KC has had at least one winner in each of the last 11 seasons. Again, it’s the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.

Benintendi started 129 games in left field and tallied six assists which rank second in the American League. He led the American League in starts, innings, total chances, putouts and fielding percentage.

Taylor become Kansas City’s first center fielder to win the award since 1980 and Willie Wilson. Taylor appeared in a career high 142 games and led all center fielders with 11 outfield assists. He also lead the MLB with 19 defensive runs saved.