KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals Bobby Witt, Jr. is apparently a kid at heart. The Royals rookie is on the cover of the May/June issue of Sports Illustrated Kids.

On the cover, Witt is in his Royals uniform, kicking back in a royal blue lounge chair, eating ice cream and catching a baseball.

The magazine declared Witt “the king of summer.”

Royals fans hope he will live up to that hype.

So far this season Witt has a bating average of .214 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. He has an on-base percentage of .256, and is slugging .629.

The Royals host the Chicago White Sox for a total of five games this week before the Minnesota Twins travel to Kauffman for a three-game weekend series.

Tickets are on sale for all games.