KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer has committed to Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Singer joins a deep starting rotation alongside Nestor Cortes, Kyle Freeland, Merrill Kelly, Adam Wainwright and Logan Webb.

Kansas City’s ace is coming off a career season where he set personal-bests in wins and ERA.

Singer will play alongside Royals star rookie Bobby Witt Jr. for the United States team.

Team USA starts competition together on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix.