TEMPE, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Daniel Lynch #52 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels during the MLB spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Royals LHP Daniel Lynch is about to live his dream at age 24.

The Royals called up Lynch to start Monday against the Cleveland Indians. RHP Jakob Junis was removed to make room for Lynch. Junis will be moved to help an injury-ridden relief staff.

Lynch was selected No. 34 overall out of the University of Virginia by the Royals in the 2018 MLB draft. He is MLB Pipeline’s No. 24 overall prospect.