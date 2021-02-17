Royals’ Danny Duffy pays tribute to fallen Yordano Ventura

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KSNT) – The Royals announced pitcher Danny Duffy is switching his jersey number to number 30 for the 2021 campaign.



Danny Duffy will be switching his number for a third time, entering his 10th season with the club. Danny Duffy received the blessing from the late Yordano Ventura’s mother, Marisol.

With the blessing of Yordano's mother, Marisol, plus former and current teammates, Duffman will wear No. 30 to honor his friend. pic.twitter.com/i8mj3MqKjo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 18, 2021

The number 30 hasn’t been worn since Ventura’s tragic death. Danny Duffy who has worn number 23 and number 41 will now pay tribute to his fallen teammate by wearing number 30.



According to sbnation.com, Danny Duffy purchased various Yordano Ventura memorabilia off of eBay and sent the items to Ventura’s family over time. Duffy has also been known to scratch the number 30 in the dirt behind the mound in honor of his fallen teammate.



Duffy and Ventura played together from 2013-2016. Ventura shockingly passed away in a car crash in 2017.