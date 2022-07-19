LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – The Royals focused on strong arms in rounds 11-20 at the MLB Draft.

They drafted six pitchers, plus one two-way player:

David Sandlin, Round 11 Pick 325- Oklahoma

Ryan Ramsey, Round 13 Pick 385- Maryland

Ben Sears, Round 14 Pick 415- Houston

Cooper McKeehan, Round 16 Pick 475- BYU

Chazz Martinez, Round 17 Pick 505- Oklahoma

Tommy Szczepanski, Round 19 Pick 565- Garber High School (MI)

Austin Charles (TWP), Round 20 Pick 595- Stockdale High School (CA)

Kansas City also took two outfielders, Javier Vaz from Vanderbilt and Milo Rushford from Walden Grove High School in Arizona. It drafted one shortstop, Jack Pineda from Baylor.