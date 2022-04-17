KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to weather, the team announced Sunday.

Instead of Easter Sunday, the game will be played on Monday, July 11 as part of a doubleheader. Game one will start at 1:10 p.m., and Game two will start at 7:10 p.m. Both games will be nine-inning regulation games.

Fans with tickets to the Easter day game can use that ticket for Game one of the make-up doubleheader. The ticket will not work for Game two. Fans don’t need to change or exchange their tickets.

For more information about the postponement, click here.