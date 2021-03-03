Royals face the Chicago White Sox, lineups for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 29: Jorge Soler #12 of the Kansas City Royals hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KSNT)- Kansas City will host American League Central rival, Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Royals were defeated by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, 3-2. The offense didn’t collect very much run support until a two-run homerun hit by Edward Olivares in the top of the seventh inning.

The game ended in the top of the seventh due to the new rules of spring training.

On Tuesday, Daniel Lynch was handed the loss and Dillon Maples was awarded the win for the Chicago Cubs.

On Wednesday, prospect Carlos Hernandez will be on the bump for the Royals and Kade McClure will be on the mound for the South Siders.

Here is the lineups for Wednesday’s matchup:

Chicago White Sox (0-1)

1.) Luis Robert (R) CF

2.) Adam Eaton (L) RF

3.) Eloy Jimenez (R) LF

4.) Gavin Sheets (L) 1B

5.) Yermin Mercedes (R) C

6.) Zack Collins (L) DH

7.) Jake Burger (R) 3B

8.) Danny Mendick (R) SS

9.) Matt Reynolds (R) 2B

Kade McClure RHP

Kansas City Royals (2-1)

1.) Michael A. Taylor (R) CF

2.) Hunter Dozier (R) 3B

3.) Carlos Santana (S) 1B

4.) Salvador Perez (R) DH

5.) Jorge Soler (R) RF

6.) Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 2B

7.) Nick Heath (L) LF

8.) Cam Gallagher (R) C

9.) Nicky Lopez (L) SS

Carlos Hernandez RHP

You can listen to the game on KXTR 1660 at 2:05 PM CT.