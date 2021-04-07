Royals fall short in Cleveland, losing 4-2

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier bats during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Houston Astros in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (KSNT)- Kansas City falls short in Cleveland after a two home run day from Indians’ third-baseman, Jose Ramirez.

The pitching matchup was the reigning American League Cy Young winner, Shane Bieber, versus Jakob Junis, on Wednesday afternoon. Both pitchers were aggressive and consistent during the matchup.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, went 6.1 innings pitched, allowing three hits, two runs, four walks, and striking out 12 Royals. Kansas City’s Jakob Junis went five innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out six Indians.

The Royals were the first one on the scoreboard as Salvador Perez blasted a solo home run out past the centerfield wall in the top part of the fourth inning giving Kansas City the 1-0 lead.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez put the Indians in the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run, scoring in Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland goes ahead 2-1.

The Royals tied the ballgame up at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning with a Nicky Lopez single, scoring in Kyle Isbel.

Jose Ramirez followed his first two-run home run by hitting another two-run home run giving Cleveland the 4-2 advantage in the eighth inning.

Emmanuel Clase gets the win for Cleveland, Greg Holland is delivered a loss, and Nick Wittgren gets the save. Jose Ramirez hit in all of Cleveland’s runs today with his two homeruns and four runs batted in.

The Kansas City Royals (3-2) will travel to the “Windy City” next as they have a three-game series scheduled against the Chicago White Sox (3-3). Brad Keller will start for Kansas City and Lance Lynn makes his start for the White Sox.

The first pitch for Thursday’s matchup will be at 3:10 PM CT. You can listen to the game live on KCSP 610 or watch the game live on Bally Sports Kansas City.