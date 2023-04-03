KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals offense finally decided to show up, and they made an emphatic arrival in their 9-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They got things started early after the first inning, with RBI singles from Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel to go along with an RBI groundout from Hunter Dozier to put the Royals up 3-0.

The Royals added four more runs in the fourth, ignited by a Nicky Lopez RBI triple that brought in two runs. Witt Jr. would also notch another RBI single that brought in a run.

MJ Melendez also hit a solo homer in the sixth inning. the Blue Jays did tack on five runs in the last three innings, including a three-run seventh-inning but it was not enough.

This gives the Royals their first win of the season and likely a major jolt of confidence to for an offense that was struggling.

They will look to build on this momentum against the Blue Jays, tomorrow at 6:40 p.m.