KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Just 25 days after firing Mike Matheny, the Royals have their new manager.

Matt Quatraro will lead the Royals’ young team, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quatraro has been the Rays’ bench coach since 2019, and was the third base coach the season before.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Royals Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager J.J. Picollo said. “Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans.”

He also spent four seasons with Cleveland as the assistant hitting coach. Prior to that, he worked as the Rays’ minor league hitting coordinator from 2010-13.

The 2023 season will be Quatraro’s 24th in professional baseball and 16th as a coach.