Royals hiring Mike Matheny as team’s next manager

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 28: Manager Mike Matheny #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are hiring former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny to lead the team after Ned Yost retired at the end of last season.

Matheny managed the Cardinals between 2012 and 2018, posting a 591-474 record with three National League Central titles and one World Series appearance. He was fired in the middle of the 2018 season, and joined the Royals in 2019 as a special adviser for player development.

Before he was a manager, Matheny played catcher in the major leagues for 13 seasons with four different teams. He won four gold gloves as a player.

He’ll be the 17th manager in Royals history.