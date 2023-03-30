KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – For the first time on MLB Opening Day, the Kansas City Royals will wear a full powder blue uniform.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the full powder blue uniform, the Royals are giving the fans exactly what they asked for on Opening Day, a full powder blue uniform. Powder blue is forever engrained in Royals history with the likes of George Brett, Larry Gura, Dan Quisenberry, and Brett Saberhagen.

Royals 2023 opening day will not only mark the first time the team has worn full powder blue on opening day but also the first time they’ve worn the combination at home. The Royals brought back the legendary jersey as an alternate in 2008, but it has been paired with white pants ever since.

Members of the original 1973 team will be in attendance at Kauffman stadium on Opening Day to commemorate the occasion. According to the team, the plan for now is just to bring the full combination back for opening day, but the future of the combination is undecided.

The Royals will kick off the 2023 MLB season at home on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. vs. the Minnesota Twins.