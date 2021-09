KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT)- The Royals have promoted former general manager Dayton Moore to President of Baseball Operations, the team announced Tuesday.

J.J. Picollo will take over as the Royals general manager.

Royals Chairman/CEO John Sherman announced the change in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Picollo joined the Royals in 2006 as the Director of Player Development and was named the Assistant GM in 2015. Picollo was one of Dayton Moore’s first hires after coming to Kansas City.