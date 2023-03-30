KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Royals are bringing back the role of team captain for the first time since 2007.

Veteran catcher Salvador Perez was named team captain for the 2023 squad, the Royals announced just a few hours before first pitch on opening day.

Perez becomes just the fourth player to be named team captain in club history. He joins elite company with George Brett, Frank White and Mike Sweeney.

“Salvy is a Royals icon, a Kansas City icon, and a baseball icon,” Royals Executive Vice President and General Manager, J.J. Picollo said in a statement from the team. “This honor reflects not just his place in Royals history, but just as importantly the work he puts in and the leadership he provides our organization.”

Perez is a seven-time AL All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and a four-time Silver Slugger.

The 32-year-old catcher enters year 12 with the Royals in 2023. He has played his entire MLB career in Kansas City.