KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is done for the season.

The Royals announced the news on social media on Wednesday.

Pasquantino will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The Royals infielder is his second big league season. He was hitting .247 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 61 games. His .324 on base percentage was the highest on the team so far this season.

The Royals selected Pasquantino in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Entering Wednesday’s action KC has the worst record in the league at 18-49.