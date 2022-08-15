KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals first basemen Vinnie Pasquantino has been awarded American League Player of the Week, as announced by the MLB Monday.

From August 8-14, the rookie put together a slash line of a .455/.500/1.045 (10-for-22). Pasquantino finished with a league-leading four home runs en route to a six RBI performance.

He finished the week with an RBI single, double and home run against the MLB-best Dodgers in a 4-0 Royals win Sunday.

Pasquantino is the first Royals player to win the weekly award since Andrew Benintendi September 6-12, 2021.