Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates his second home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez will participate in the upcoming Home Run Derby on July 12th at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Perez announced the news on his Twitter page.

Perez will be the fourth player in Royals history to participate in the derby and the first since Mike Moustakas in 2017.

The 31-year-old has 19 home runs on the season which ranks 6th in the American League.