KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is doing ok after leaving the Royals’ game on Sunday.

Yarbrough left the game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon after being hit in the face on a line drive.

The left-hander was hit by a 106.2 mph line drive in the 5th inning off the bat of A’s first baseman Ryan Noda. Yarbrough went down immediately, holding his face.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro and the training staff came onto the field to help him. Yarbrough was able to walk off on his own power, holding a towel over his face.

“It was scary, I mean the dugout went silent,” Quatraro said. “I can’t think of a worse thing to see on the field. Luckily when we got out there he was talking and aware of what was going on and what had happened.”

“[Yarbrough] was swollen immediately, there was some blood, you just didn’t know where it was coming from, but as far as how he’s doing, he’s alert and they’ve taken him to get some testing.”

Yarbrough was having a solid day on the mound before the injury, going 5.2 innings with one run, two Ks and zero walks.

The Royals beat the A’s 5-1, giving Yarbrough the win.