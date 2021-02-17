Royals’ pitchers & catchers start spring training

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers in the seventh inning of the baseball team’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KSNT) – Kansas City’s pitchers and catchers reported Wednesday for their first workout of the 2021 season.

"You feel the buzz in here. I wish you guys were around here cause you would sense it, too(…) my favorite line right now, it's a great time to be a Royal." – Mike Matheny on the Royals opening spring training. #Royals pic.twitter.com/3i5qqSZnSR — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) February 17, 2021

COVID-19 abruptly stripped Spring training out of the organization’s hands last year. Kansas City’s pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Arizona, with a total of 67 players, including 29 non-roster invitees partaking.

The Royals’ top prospects like Asa Lacey, Bobby Witt Jr., Jackson Kowar and others are looking to secure a spot on the main roster. Along with the young prospects, familiar veterans will be returning back to Kansas City’s club. Ervin Santana, Mike Minor, and closing pitcher of the 2015 World Series Wade Davis all made appearances at training.

Kansas City is looking to have six starting pitchers backed up by a plethora of relief pitchers. The six potential starters are Brad Keller, Jakob Junis, Danny Duffy, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, and a mystery spot that is trending towards veteran Mike Minor.

With the signing of Carlos Santana back in December, Ryan O’Hearn and Ryan McBroom will be potentially battling for roster spots. Past matches have shown that they can both hit with power, but the problem has been consistency. Watch out for that first base spot this spring.

With General Manager Dayton Moore netting Mike Minor, Andrew Benintendi, Wade Davis and Carlos Santana, he has indicated he wants a winning product on the field. It will be put to the test all on Feb. 28 in Surprise, Ariz.

The Royals will embark on 28 games in 30 days before the home opener against the Texas Rangers on April 1. The Royals TV broadcasting schedule will be announced soon.