KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Royals have placed starting pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day IL, the team announced on Wednesday.

Greinke is battling right forearm tightness and his IL placement will be retroactive to Aug. 21. The veteran righty left the game early due to injury in his last start on Sunday against the Rays with a forearm cramp. Greinke threw four innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk before exciting that game.

He also had a stint on the IR in the end of May/ beginning of June when the team said he was dealing with a right flexor strain.

Greinke’s IL placement is not the only change the Royals announced on Wednesday. Relief pitcher Josh Staumont was also placed on the 15-day IL with right bicep tendinitis. To replace these two injured players the Royals recalled pitchers Collin Snyder and Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A.

Kansas City continues its series with the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday night.