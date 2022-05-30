KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- The Royals have placed starting pitcher Zach Greinke on the 15-day injured list, the team announced on Monday.

Greinke is out temporarily with a right flexor strain. The 38-year-old righty threw just four innings in the Royals loss on Sunday. He allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in that outing. Sunday’s rough appearance lifted his ERA over 5, to 5.05.

The Royals announcers on Bally Sports KC speculated there might be something wrong with Greinke after Sunday’s game and it turns out he is not in top shape. Pitchers Matt Peacock and Gabe Speier were also placed on the injured list. Rookie outfielder Kyle Isbel has been reinstated from the injured list and joins the active roster.

Other moves on Monday include outfielder Brewer Hicklen being sent back down to Triple-A and three players being called up from Triple-A. The players called up are left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas and right-handed pitcher Arodys Vizcaino.