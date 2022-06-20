KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals President Dayton Moore is facing backlash online for remarks said to reporters Monday at a kids camp about the quality of the season.

At 23-42, the Royals currently sit with the second-worst record in the American League. Moore says that seasons like this need to happen in order to win a championship.

“Whether we realize it or not, whether we accept it or not, this is a necessary phase of what we have to go through,” Moore said. “Tensions are high, people are frustrated…but it’s how we deal with that tensions that brings us together.

Moore also backed up pitching coach Cal Eldred, who is leading a throwing core with the lowest amount of strikeouts in the league and giving up the 28th-worst ERA.

“We’re seeing some growth take place,” Moore said. “I know it doesn’t happen as quickly as everyone would like…we’ll see where we’re at at the end of the year.”