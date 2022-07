KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Royals infielder and top prospect Nick Pratto has been selected for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game.

Pratto, who plays for Kansas City’s Triple-A team – the Omaha Stormchasers – is batting .232 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI this season.

Nick Pratto is headed to the All-Star Futures Game in LA. #Royals @OMAStormChasers pic.twitter.com/hGWZoE9BjK — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 7, 2022

The 2017 first-round draft selection will take the field for the AL Team at the Futures Game on July 16. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.