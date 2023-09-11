TORONTO, Ontario — The Kansas City Royals have reached another lowly milestone in franchise history.

After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Bluejays on Sunday, the Royals gained their 100th loss of the season. This is the seventh time the Royals have achieved such a mark in franchise history.

The Royals have been battling the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in MLB in 2023 and currently own that mark at 44-100.

With 18 games to go in the season, the Royals could likely set a new franchise record for losses. The current record is 106, set by the 2005 Royals, who had three managers that season.

There are a few good things to come out of this season for the Royals though.

Second-year shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made a much-anticipated jump in play and is two home runs away from being the first Royals player to garner 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Kansas City was able to keep franchise stalwart Salvador Perez from being traded and he became the first catcher in Royals history to catch for 10,000 innings.

The Royals also traded for left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, who quickly became one of the best arms, if not the best arm, in their starting lineup.

He was named AL pitcher of the month for the month of August.

The Royals continue their road trip, facing the Chicago to face the White Sox on Monday at 6:40 p.m.