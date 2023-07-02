KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez is an all-star once again.

On Sunday, Perez was named an American League All-Star for the eighth time in his career, ranking second in club history behind only George Brett. Brett was 13-time all-star.

Perez was selected as a reserve for the 2023 MLB All-Star game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Salvy leads all Major League catchers (min. 60% games played at the position) with 15 home runs.

Perez was an all-star every year from 2013 to 2018, and again in 2021.