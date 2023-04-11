ARLINGTON (KSNT) – The Royals had very few things to be excited about during a 11-2 blowout loss Monday night, but a surprising first career strikeout was one of them.

Nate Eaton is a second baseman for the Royals, but he was called upon in the 8th inning of Monday’s loss. The former 21st round pick took advantage of the call, and might have added a new ball to his collection.

The 26-year-old came in to pitch to save some arms in the Royals bullpen, but he didn’t just lob in a few pitches. Eaton notched his first career strikeout and ran up the radar gun. A 93 mph sinker at the knees had Texas Rangers’ outfielder Adolis Garcia swinging and missing.

Zack Greinke started the night for the Royals and his fastest logged pitch of the night was a 91.3 mph fastball. Eaton not only grabbed the strikeout on the 93 mph sinker, but also delivered a pitch at 94.4 mph.

The Royals are back in action Tuesday night against the Rangers at 7:05 p.m. CT, in Arlington, Texas.