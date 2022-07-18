LOS ANGELES (KSNT)- The Royals made eight more selections on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.

On Sunday the Royals picked twice. They chose Gavin Cross in the first round and Cayden Wallace in the second round.

On the second day, the Royals first selection was the third-round pick of Mason Barnett. The Royals selected Barnett, a pitcher from Auburn University 87th overall.

Their fourth-round pick was Steven Zobac out of the University of California. Zobac is a catcher and was picked 115th overall.

The Royals 5th-10th round selections are:

Round 5: 145th overall, Hunter Patterson, left-handed pitcher, University of Central Florida

Round 6: 175th overall, Hayden Dunhurst, catcher, University of Mississippi

Round 7: 205th overall, Mack Anglin, right-handed pitcher, Clemson

Round 8: 235th overall, Wesley Scott, right-handed pitcher, Walters State Community College

Round 9: 265th overall, Brandon Johnson, right-handed pitcher, University of Mississippi

Round 10: 295th overall, Levi Usher, outfielder, Louisville

Rounds 11-20 of the MLB draft will take place on Tuesday.