LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – The Royals selected outfielder Gavin Cross with their first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

Cross comes to Kansas City after three seasons with Virginia Tech. Last spring he hit .328 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 57 games. In his college career Cross averaged .340 at the plate and totaled 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases.

“Thankful for Danny, the Royals, for believing in me…giving me a chance,” Cross said. “I can’t wait to get to work. My heart was beating, it’s just surreal. I can’t wait to get to work and play the game that I love.”

The 21-year-old played center field for the Hokies in college. He’s the first position player out of college the Royals have selected in the first round since they picked Hunter Dozier in 2013. The last time the Royals picked a position player in round one was Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019.

“I’m just blessed that they gave me the opportunity,” Cross said.