Royals select pitcher Asa Lacy in first round of first-year player draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals picked left handed-pitcher Asa Lacy with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

Lacy, from Texas A&M, went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA (2 ER in 24.0 IP), 46 strikeouts (17.3 K/9), just eight walks (3.0 BB/9) and a .111 opponents’ average in four starts as a junior, prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As a sophomore in 2019, Lacy ranked third in NCAA Division I with a .162 opponents’ average and eighth with 13.2 K/9. That performance earned him a selection to the 2019 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Kerrville Tivy High School (Texas), but did not sign.