Royals select pitcher Asa Lacy in first round of first-year player draft

MLB Kansas City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals picked left handed-pitcher Asa Lacy with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

Lacy, from Texas A&M, went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA (2 ER in 24.0 IP), 46 strikeouts (17.3 K/9), just eight walks (3.0 BB/9) and a .111 opponents’ average in four starts as a junior, prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As a sophomore in 2019, Lacy ranked third in NCAA Division I with a .162 opponents’ average and eighth with 13.2 K/9. That performance earned him a selection to the 2019 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Kerrville Tivy High School (Texas), but did not sign.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories